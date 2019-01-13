Relax by the ocean

COMFORTABLE: Noosa business Sandy Solutions has created the Sand Pillow, and it is revolutionising how you relax at the beach.

WHO doesn't love a good day at the beach? Now one Noosa brand is making a day on the sand more comfortable.

The Sand Pillow is Melissa Ryan's answer to lying on beach bags or rolled up clothes.

"It's a beach pillow made for the beach, with the beach,” she said.

As the founder of Sandy Solutions, this is Ms Ryan's first product release.

"I was tired of using my beach bag or rolling my clothes up to put under my head - it was never comfortable,” Ms Ryan said.

"The best part about the sand pillow is that it actually allows people to get comfortable at the beach so they can spend a decent amount of time relaxing.”

Made from neoprene (the same fabric as a wetsuit), the durable triangular sand pillow is sand and water resistant.

It works by scooping sand into the beach pillow through the back pocket and allows the user to mould it to suit them. It also includes an inflatable headrest.

"Once you're done with your day at the beach just empty the beach pillow, roll it back up and pop it into your beach bag,” Ms Ryan said.

Ms Ryan has a love for the beach and is an avid beach-goer and traveller with a focus on visiting the world's best beaches.

"For us, the beach is our happy place where we go to relax and re-energise,” she said.

The Sand Pillow can be purchased online at thesandpillow.com or at Uncle George in Hastings Street.