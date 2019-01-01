Relaxing Mediterranean ambience in heart of Noosa

IT'S all about lifestyle at 13 Sternlight Street, Noosa Waters.

It is an easy flat walk to experience all that Noosaville has to offer - shops, cafes and restaurants, the walkway/cycleway along the riverfront at Gympie Terrace - these wonderful options are all accessible.

Orin O'Rourke

The moment you enter via the rustic gateway into the front courtyard you get a feeling of gentle sophistication without pretense.

The build quality is extremely high, with a stucco-like render utilised inside and out providing a slightly rustic but polished finish and ensuring an instant feeling of comfort and relaxation.

This continues outside as the large rear courtyard, made intimate from prying eyes by hedges and mature trees, the pergola and pool house provide the perfect canvas to amuse and entertain small or large numbers.

What an abundance of entertainment options there are in this Provence-inspired home. Quality Caesarstone benchtops and large oven/stove allow you to be part of the party as you crank out the canapes and ensure everyone's beverage is maintained at just the right level as you gaze onto the discreet rear courtyard and pool house.

Alternatively, the proximity of the dining area allows for easy intimate affairs where you as the host are always part of the event.

The home itself is very low maintenance, a heated undercover pool which eliminates leaves, high ceilings to keep temperatures comfortable (a plethora of split systems which includes each bedroom and the living area downstairs) on the hottest of Noosa days and nights and fully tiled downstairs kitchen/living frees you up to enjoy the lifestyle opportunities available.

Upstairs, four generous bedrooms, the main fully ensuited with substantial walk-in robe while the other three bedrooms with shared bathroom complete the picture.

No.13 Sternlight Street is a property where a spirit of sophisticated playfulness and privacy effortlessly intertwine whilst allowing you to fully engage in the delights of Noosaville.

Orin O'Rourke

13 STERNLIGHT STREET, NOOSA WATERS

Bed 4

Bath 3

Car 2

Pool

Agent: Kate Cox Team at Richardson & Wrench, Noosa

Contact: 0438 695 505

Features: Undercover 13-metre pool, entertainers rear courtyard, relaxing front courtyard to soak up winter sun, Caesarstone kitchen benchtops with quality European appliances, 5.7Kw solar panels, relaxing Mediterranean ambience, flat walk to river lifestyle precinct

Price: $1,395,000

Inspection: Saturday 2-2.30pm January 5