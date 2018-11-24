Relieve stress this Christmas

Help relieve extra Christmas stress at An Evening of Deeper Conversations on November 29.

AS TEMPERATURES rise, so too can stress levels in the lead-up to Christmas and winding down of another busy year.

A pop-up social learning event will offer time out from usual business to sit, reflect and connect with others through a series of thought-provoking questions about Christmas.

Journalist and former family therapist Yvette Nielsen will host and facilitate "An Evening of Deeper Conversations” on Thursday, November 29.

Ms Nielsen said the innovative, non-religious event would be part presentation and part interaction.

"It's really about reviving the art of listening and conversation, and that's a great gift you can give yourself and others, especially at this time of year,” she said.

Between the structured conversation sessions, Ms Nielsen will provide tips to help people create a more enjoyable Christmas with their own family gatherings.

"Christmas can be a triggering time. Depending on what's going on in your life and the year you've had, the holiday season can bring up a mixed bag of feelings, from joy and belonging to sadness and trepidation.”

"Sometimes we can talk more freely with strangers than with close family and friends. It's so liberating to drop our old roles and masks and be our selves.”

Ms Nielsen conceived the conversations nights in response to her own struggle with depression.

The evening will be at the Noosa Parks Association Environment Centre at Wallace Park (next to Noosa Library) from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and is open to anyone.

Seating is limited with tickets at $20 (BYO). Register online at www.trybooking

.com/ZIZH or search Inner Sea Change on Facebook.