Relish in the new autumn menu at Noosa Springs

IT'S one of the most anticipated events of the year for patrons of Noosa Spring's Relish restaurant - the seasonal changing of head chef Aden Moriarty's celebrated menu.

Moriarty spends long hours creating, testing and refining each new dish.

A selection of light dishes featuring hot smoked salmon, grapes, pickles, red onions, feta, fennel, pine nuts and lime ($22.90) will be available at lunch, along with three delicious pizzas, including a Mooloolaba prawn pizza with spinach, tomato chilli jam, bocconcini and basil ($24).

Additions to the dinner menu include confit of lamb shoulder, roast garlic, Shemiji mushrooms, peas and potato galette ($33), and slow roast vine tomato risotto, preserved lemon, buffalo mozzarella and black olive stuffed zucchini flower ($27).

One dish that remains on both the lunch and dinner menu is the slow cooked pressed pork belly, yellow curry, Mooloolaba prawns, tomato chilli jam, coriander and black sticky rice ($33), which has proved immensely popular with Relish diners for years.

Many of the dishes are gluten-free, and there is a range of delicious desserts.

And don't miss the new Relish Lunch Special for $26.

There are three options, all featuring duck, available throughout April and include a glass of pinot grigio or pinot noir.

To reserve your table, phone Relish on 54403317.