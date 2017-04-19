25°
Relive Body Art Festival through photography

19th Apr 2017 6:00 AM

RELIVE the magical wonderland of the Australian Body Art Festival at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre next month.

From May 3 to 16, the Butter Factory will present a photography exhibition of the best photos from the two-day event.

The official launch and prize giving ceremony of the exhibition is on Saturday, Mar 6 from 1pm.

The exhibition will present the works of up to 20 professional and amateur photographers who documented the festival.

The exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to enjoy the colour, fun and frivolity of the festival all over again and a unique insight in to what went on behind the scenes.

Topics:  body art festival butter factory cooroy photography

