Relive Body Art Festival through photography

RELIVE the magical wonderland of the Australian Body Art Festival at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre next month.

From May 3 to 16, the Butter Factory will present a photography exhibition of the best photos from the two-day event.

The official launch and prize giving ceremony of the exhibition is on Saturday, Mar 6 from 1pm.

The exhibition will present the works of up to 20 professional and amateur photographers who documented the festival.

The exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to enjoy the colour, fun and frivolity of the festival all over again and a unique insight in to what went on behind the scenes.