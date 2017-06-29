Relive the 80s at Katie Rose fundraiser

ON FRIDAY, June 30 the Majestic Theatre at Pomona is going back in time to the era of big hair, fluoro fashions and headbands for an 80s-themed fundraiser for Katie Rose Cottage.

And some of the region's best and most-loved entertainers have joined the line-up for this worthwhile charity.

Andrea Kirwin, Jimmy Davis, Craig Madden and the outrageous drag queens Melony Brests and Sall Monalla will lead the way for the dancing with the greats like Nutbush, YMCA and Blame it on the Boogie.

Meanwhile, Matt Golinski will share a few hints to making the perfect 80s hors d'oeuvres such as devils on horseback.

The Relive the 80s Party kicks off at 6pm and there are great prizes being offered for the best 80s outfits and best 80s dance moves.

Dress up as your favourite character from the 80s and dance the night away to the hits of ABBA, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Madonna or rockers Sandra Dee and Fonzy.

Tickets are $30 online (eventbrite.com.au - search for Relive the 80s).

Tickets are also available at the door for $35. Pizza and drinks will be available, plus raffles to win.