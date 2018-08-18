Remember when Hastings St looked like this?

VIRTUALLY impossible to recognise from the Hastings St we know and love in Noosa today, this old photograph was found in the archives of the Noosa News library.

It is believed to be from around 1947 and shows a dirt road running past the local shop and a couple of houses where it finished at a little camp ground, where Noosa Woods is now.

Posting the photo on our Facebook page brought back memories for some readers and many shared their own photographs of fun times of early days spent in Noosa.

Duane Norris said: "I remember it well. Dirt road in and out. One shop with three houses opposite and camping ground down the north end. That brings back memories. Thanks.”

Benny Pike: "Just showed Mum the picture, we were in middle on right hand side. Beach house next to shop, was a long time ago.”

Marg Treloar: "No photos sorry, but as regular campers in the late forties, I can remember the shop. In those days owned by ? Gilchrist.”

Gayle L Carter: "I have old photos of Tewantin with my Mother and her parents about 1937. They always stayed at the Royal Mail and went fishing in the river.”

Suzanne Lee: "Just spent a couple of hours there tonight, nothing at all to compare to the '50's.”

This year Noosa News is celebrating 50 years of continuous publishing. Thank you Noosa.