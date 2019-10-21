Remembering lives lost to road trauma ‘devastation’

Noosa will commemorate World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims on November 17.

IT WAS a horror weekend on Noosa’s roads after a fatal crash at Kin Kin and a serious crash at Pomona which left a patient critical.

A 36-year-old Eumundi man died at the scene of a crash on Sister Creek Rd on Sunday after his Mitsubishi Magna left the road and crashed into a tree around 4.30pm.

It comes after a young man was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday morning, after his car hit a tree and rolled at Pound Rd, Pomona.

These horror crashes have occurred just weeks out from World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

This year Noosa will hold an inaugural ceremony to allow local residents to come together, reflect and remember those who have lost their lives or suffered as a result of road traffic incidents.

Road Trauma Services Queensland and Rotary Club of Noosa Heads will host the ceremony which will feature speakers from families who have lost a loved one, people who have been maimed as a result of a road traffic incident and local emergency services personnel.

With extensive police experience both in Queensland and New South Wales, Road Trauma Services Queensland’s president Garry Church has witnessed these devastating impacts of road trauma first hand.

“When anyone dies or is maimed on our roads it has a real impact on family, friends, associates as well as emergency services personnel who attend the scene,” Mr Church said.

“It is not until people face such an experience that they truly understand the devastation of road trauma.”

TRAGIC: Maverick Kozaris with his partner, Paige, and daughter, Poppy.

That trauma is all to real for the family of Maverick Kozaris, a young father who died on October 4 when he veered off David Low Way at Peregian Beach.

The 29-year-old left behind a “shattered” partner and young daughter.

In Queensland this year, 178 people have lost their lives on the state’s roads.

Queensland Government statistics revealed this number was 23 fewer than this time last year

and 17 fatalities fewer than the previous five year average for the same period.

Of those 178 deaths, 11 have been on Sunshine Coast Roads, with three in the Noosa region.

TRAUMA: Bob Birkhead and Garry Church will be part of Noosa's inaugural World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

Rotary Club of Noosa Heads’ Bob Birkhead said while these statistics make us aware of the tragedy of road trauma, the harsh reality of it these incidents can impact so many people.

“This day of remembrance is a very important opportunity for local residents to come together and to honour the memory of loved lost ones and people who have had their lives severely impacted by road traffic incidents,” Mr Birkhead said.

“Rotary became involved with this day of remembrance as an extension of the work that local Rotary Clubs perform with local high school students through the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness Program known as RYDA.”

The ceremony will be held at Tait Duke Cottage in Tewantin on Sunday November 17 at 10am.