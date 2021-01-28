A removalist has guaranteed his dismissal by punching out his boss in front of police.

A removalist has guaranteed his dismissal by punching out his boss in front of police.

A removalist who punched out his employer in front of police under "rather bizarre circumstances" will write his victim an apology letter, a court heard today.

Fronting Cleveland Magistrates Court Karl Jorg Scherbarth, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard Scherbarth, a carpenter by trade moonlighting as a removalist, was residing with his employer on Macleay Island when police were called to a disturbance at around 11.30pm on December 6.

Arriving to find the two men involved in a heated discussion officers were in the process of loading Scherbarth into a vehicle when the men started yelling at one another.

Karl Scherbarth leaves Cleveland Magistrates Court. Picture: Marcel Baum

Despite the police presence, the defendant punched his victim causing immediate bleeding and swelling to his face.

Defence solicitor Sacha Mackness said the violent turn was out of character for her client, who was drunk at the time.

Ms Mackness told the court Scherbarth had a commendable work history and had last appeared before the courts for unrelated offending in 2013.

With no criminal convictions to the defendant's name Magistrate Barry Barrett acknowledged the ugly incident as occurring under "rather bizarre circumstances".

Scherbarth was fined $500 and placed on a non-contact order with his victim.

Described by the defence as being "embarrassed" and unable to pay compensation, the newly unemployed man agreed to write his victim an apology letter.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Removalist punches out employer in front of police