Rental market is stressing us out big time

HIGH COST: SGS Economics and Planning's Ellen Witte says renters regionally are doing it tough. Contributed

FROM the Noosa coast out to Eumundi and down to Peregian is listed as unaffordable in the latest rent affordability index map, with Tewantin not much better.

This area is listed as moderately unaffordable for renters which means a lot of battling families, hospitality workers, young renters on benefits and single pensioners are finding it hard to either get into rental accommodation or keep a roof over their heads.

The RAI is produced by SGS Economics and Planning, Community Sector Banking and National Shelter to monitor the rental stresses in capital cities and the regions.

When housing costs exceed 30 per cent of a low-income household's gross income, then the report finds the occupants are experiencing housing stress.

Low income is defined as a household with the lowest 40 per cent of income while a median rental household in regional Queensland has a gross income of $74,900 per annum.

"Across all regional areas, rents for the single pensioner are unaffordable, with each state's RAI scores sitting well under 100, which is considered to be the affordability threshold,” the RAI report said.

Overall it found regional Queensland has an improved RAI rating within the median affordability range. The average rental household is paying rents at 25 per cent of total income, but the Sunshine Coast generally is above the 30 per cent "red line” mark.

"The latest rental affordability index shows the rental crisis continues,” SGS partner Ellen Witte said.

"Financial stress, overcrowding and insecurity are the everyday reality of working families.”

The RAI report said: "The single person on benefits is 22 years old or older with no children, and seeks to rent a one bedroom dwelling”.

"The estimated gross annual income for this household is $17,700.”

This RAI review said the situation for the single person on benefits household continues to be untenable in areas like Noosa and the Sunshine Coast.

"A single person on benefits faces the greatest financial challenge of all household types examined by this study when looking to rent in metropolitan and regional areas,” the RAI report said.

"The regional areas offer scarce alternatives for the single person on benefits.

"Rents for this household are generally severely unaff- ordable.”

Mobile Dog Grooming Noosa operators Hillary and Kirk and their dog Buttons have been renting in Noosaville for about two years and are now having to suddenly move.

The mid-30s couple have been paying $375 which Hillary said is "pretty good for where we are” but are prepared to pay up to $450 to secure a new place to stay.

She is Irish and Kirk is from South Australia so they have no family handy for accommodation back-up.

Last time it took a month or more to find a rental property and they already have one possible stay in Coolum Beach.

She said the cooler winter months are slower for their three-year-old business which and they have definitely been in a situation of rental stress at times.

"It's a good business and works well,” she said.

"This time of year is always a bit of a struggle... so much goes out on things like petrol and equipment and extra things.”

Peter Gardiner