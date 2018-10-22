Repairs for skate complex at Sunshine Beach

The upgraded skatepark at Sunshine Beach has to close this week for some repairs.

THE popular Sunshine Beach skate park will be closed as of today as Noosa Council begins defect repairs.

Council's capital works schedule is for a four-day closure as part of its maintenance of community assets.

The contractor has been called back to repair identified defects including replacement of peeling concrete adjacent to the art wall and the repair of chipped concrete around the facility.

The aim is to reopen at 10am this Friday. Council asks for patience while repairs are undertaken.

Council and skatepark designers Convic captured ideas for an upgrade from the community at a public meeting that was held at Sunshine Beach skatepark on Saturday, April 23, 2016.

These ideas were considered in the new design for the upgrade.

These were presented in a draft concept design to the community in August 2016 and, after community feedback, was accepted by council.

The revamped skate park reopened in September 2017 with the region's first in-ground skate bowl.