Menu
Login
The upgraded skatepark at Sunshine Beach has to close this week for some repairs.
The upgraded skatepark at Sunshine Beach has to close this week for some repairs. Contribuited
News

Repairs for skate complex at Sunshine Beach

22nd Oct 2018 5:00 PM

THE popular Sunshine Beach skate park will be closed as of today as Noosa Council begins defect repairs.

Council's capital works schedule is for a four-day closure as part of its maintenance of community assets.

The contractor has been called back to repair identified defects including replacement of peeling concrete adjacent to the art wall and the repair of chipped concrete around the facility.

The aim is to reopen at 10am this Friday. Council asks for patience while repairs are undertaken.

Council and skatepark designers Convic captured ideas for an upgrade from the community at a public meeting that was held at Sunshine Beach skatepark on Saturday, April 23, 2016.

These ideas were considered in the new design for the upgrade.

These were presented in a draft concept design to the community in August 2016 and, after community feedback, was accepted by council.

The revamped skate park reopened in September 2017 with the region's first in-ground skate bowl.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Town to remember WWI

    Town to remember WWI

    News Cooroy will come together for a 10-day exhibition to commentate the end of World War 1

    • 22nd Oct 2018 7:00 PM
    Cooroy's guided Botanic Gardens walk

    Cooroy's guided Botanic Gardens walk

    News Botanic treat this Sunday

    Sunshine Beach kids' passport to new experiences

    Sunshine Beach kids' passport to new experiences

    News Noosa under 8s 'travel' the world

    Local heroes to be recognised in fashion show

    Local heroes to be recognised in fashion show

    News Noosa's quiet achievers proves not all heroes wear capes

    Local Partners