Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

REPLAYS: Rocky High v TCC and North Rocky v TCC in RDSSRL

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
13th Aug 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 5:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

REPLAY: Open A: Rocky High v TCC at Browne Park

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition were livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but they can catch some of the action, with two games at Rockhampton's Browne Park being livestreamed each week.

Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

Open B, The Cathedral College 3 v North Rockhampton High
Open B, The Cathedral College 3 v North Rockhampton High

Parents and supporters can watch an Open B and Open A game in the 6pm and 7.30pm timeslots.

They are normally on Friday but are being played tonight because of the public holiday tomorrow.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

NRSHS v TCC in schoolboys footy.
NRSHS v TCC in schoolboys footy.

RDSSRL games livestreaming tonight

7.30pm: Open A, Rockhampton High v The Cathedral College 2

REPLAY

6pm: Open B, The Cathedral College 3 v North Rockhampton High

 

More stories

PAYNE CUP REPLAY: St Brendan's v St Pat's in showdown

PAYNE CUP REPLAY: Cathedral College v Kirwan blockbuster

School Footy Show episode 2: Livestream highlights

aaron payne cup cowboys challenge north rockhampton high school rockhampton and district secondary schools rugby l rockhampton high school rugby league the cathedral college rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I couldn’t get him out’: Truckie’s crash scene horror

        Premium Content ‘I couldn’t get him out’: Truckie’s crash scene horror

        Breaking A witness to a horrific crash that took the life of a man this morning said he saw the car fly off the Bruce Highway at 100km/h and crash into a creek bed.

        FAIR GO: New app cuts out water bill rip-off

        Premium Content FAIR GO: New app cuts out water bill rip-off

        Business A groundbreaking app has been developed to offer equity for unit owners when it...

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        News No new Queensland community COVID-19 cases for 12th day in a row

        How to catch trevally or queenfish: Scott Hillier

        Premium Content How to catch trevally or queenfish: Scott Hillier

        Fishing WATCH: Scott Hillier shares tips on catching trevally and queenfish