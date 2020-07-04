Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Armed robbery arrest, Maroochydore
Crime

Replica shotgun used to threaten staff in terrifying robbery

Ashley Carter
by
4th Jul 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly using a replica shotgun to threaten staff of a Maroochydore business during a terrifying armed robbery on Friday night.

It's alleged about 6pm, the man attended the Aerodrome Rd business armed with the replica shotgun and threatened staff, who complied.

COURT AWAITS ASSESSMENT OF MAGIK COL'S ALLEGED KILLER

Police said in a statement the man allegedly fled with a sum of money towards the CBD.

He was found minutes later by the dog squad hiding in front of a business on Maud St and was arrested without incident.

A 45-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with armed robbery, threats and possess utensils. The matter will be heard in court on Saturday morning.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

armed robbery arrest maroochydore queensland police scd crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        premium_icon Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        News Police are searching for a thief who stole an 11-year-old boy's beloved tinnie from the Noosa River.

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3

        Coast footy club sets sights on Brisbane comp

        premium_icon Coast footy club sets sights on Brisbane comp

        News The Senior Sunshine Coast Rugby League competition might have finished up for the...

        Fireys prepare for massive hazard reduction burn

        premium_icon Fireys prepare for massive hazard reduction burn

        News As firefighters prepare for a massive hazard burn throughout 200 hectares of Noosa...