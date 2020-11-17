Report reveals Noosa Council’s biggest earners

Former Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington pocketed $120,825 for his services through his salary and superannuation payments between July 1 last year and the March local government election.

He claimed a further $8042 in councillor expenses.

Cr Wellington’s successor, Clare Stewart, has been remunerated $25,250 since March 28 to June 30 through salary and super.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie between July 1 to March 27 received $75,515, while councillors Brian Stockwell, the now retired Ingrid Jackson, Joe Jurisevic and the defeated Jess Glasgow were paid $64,187.

The Clare Stewart led Noosa Council with CEO Brett de Chastel, bottom left.

Former councillor Frank Pardon, who was jailed last year for indecently assaulting a minor, was paid salary and super worth $38,488.

Since March 28 to June 30, Cr Wilkie’s salary package was $15,821, while Cr Karen Finzel,

Cr Stockwell, Cr Amelia Lorentson, Cr Tom Wegener and Cr Jurisevic pocketed $13,448.

Cr Stewart has received $1707 in expenses, the same for all councillors since March 28 to June 30 made up of $1083 in vehicle expenses and $624 paid for home office and telecommunication expenses.

In the previous council, Cr Wilkie claimed $8485 in expenses from July 1 to March 27, but the highest claim was from Cr Stockwell who pocketed $8780, which included $2610 in discretionary professional development.

Cr Jackson received $6170 in expenses, Cr Jurisevic $6853, Cr Glasgow $6170 and Cr Pardon $3940.

Council’s senior management received a total remuneration package of $1.37 million with one senior manager in the $300,001 to $400,000 bracket and five in the $200,001 to $300,000 range.