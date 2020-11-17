Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington.
Former Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington.
News

Report reveals Noosa Council’s biggest earners

Peter Gardiner
17th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington pocketed $120,825 for his services through his salary and superannuation payments between July 1 last year and the March local government election.

He claimed a further $8042 in councillor expenses.

Cr Wellington’s successor, Clare Stewart, has been remunerated $25,250 since March 28 to June 30 through salary and super.

Mayor wants freeze on pay increases

How Noosa businesses have weathered tough times

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie between July 1 to March 27 received $75,515, while councillors Brian Stockwell, the now retired Ingrid Jackson, Joe Jurisevic and the defeated Jess Glasgow were paid $64,187.

The Clare Stewart led Noosa Council with CEO Brett de Chastel, bottom left.
The Clare Stewart led Noosa Council with CEO Brett de Chastel, bottom left.

Former councillor Frank Pardon, who was jailed last year for indecently assaulting a minor, was paid salary and super worth $38,488.

Since March 28 to June 30, Cr Wilkie’s salary package was $15,821, while Cr Karen Finzel,

Cr Stockwell, Cr Amelia Lorentson, Cr Tom Wegener and Cr Jurisevic pocketed $13,448.

Cr Stewart has received $1707 in expenses, the same for all councillors since March 28 to June 30 made up of $1083 in vehicle expenses and $624 paid for home office and telecommunication expenses.

In the previous council, Cr Wilkie claimed $8485 in expenses from July 1 to March 27, but the highest claim was from Cr Stockwell who pocketed $8780, which included $2610 in discretionary professional development.

Cr Jackson received $6170 in expenses, Cr Jurisevic $6853, Cr Glasgow $6170 and Cr Pardon $3940.

Council’s senior management received a total remuneration package of $1.37 million with one senior manager in the $300,001 to $400,000 bracket and five in the $200,001 to $300,000 range.

council pay rates mayor clare stewart noosa council queensland local government elections
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Queensland’s borders will slam shut to Adelaide from tonight due to a “very dangerous” COVID cluster that has grown to 17 cases, with fears more are infected.

        Council budget defies dire COVID-19 forecasts

        Premium Content Council budget defies dire COVID-19 forecasts

        News Noosa at a local government level appears to be ahead of the pandemic economic...

        Grandad’s game show journey overshadows health concerns

        Premium Content Grandad’s game show journey overshadows health concerns

        Entertainment Ivan Conway has limited sight, limited hearing and has endured a decade-long cancer...

        Coast grads struggling to land a job after uni

        Premium Content Coast grads struggling to land a job after uni

        Education Almost half of University of the Sunshine Coast students are still hunting for a...