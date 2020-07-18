Near Miss: How two aircraft almost collided in Toowoomba sky

An example of a Cessna 172, which was one two plane models involved in the incident. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD

An example of a Cessna 172, which was one two plane models involved in the incident. PICTURE CHRIS KIDD

THE nation's transport safety agency has handed down its findings from investigation into an "incident" at a Toowoomba airport, where two aircraft came close to colliding.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which investigates traffic collisions and other incidents, released its ruling on the matter which occurred between two light aircraft at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport on April 23.

According to the report, the incident between the Diamond DA 40 and Cessna 172 was caused by confusion over which direction aircraft were meant to circle around the airport.

The aircraft ended up missing each other by just a few hundred metres.

A diagram of the incident at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, as outlined by the ATSB.

"The standard circuit altitude at Wellcamp is 2500ft for piston aircraft utilising a non-standard right-hand circuit for runway 12 to avoid high terrain to the northeast of the runway," the report said.

"At about 2.30pm, the pilot of the DA 40 overflew active runway 12 at Wellcamp at 3500ft with the intention of descending on the dead side (opposite side of runway) to join a right circuit.

"Around this time, the 172 was approaching the aerodrome from the west.

"The pilot of the DA 40 conducted two descending orbits to join at the correct circuit height and as the aircraft turned back towards the runway to join midfield, the pilot detected the 172 on a converging track and manoeuvred the aircraft to increase separation.

"The two aircraft passed within close proximity, resulting in a vertical separation of approximately 100ft and a horizontal separation of 300m."

The report concluded the pilot of the Cessna 172 had become confused about the direction of circuits at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

"The pilot reported being aware of the requirement to conduct right-hand circuits for runway 12 but recalled hearing traffic already in the circuit area conducting left circuits and elected to follow the existing traffic," it said.

"A descent to circuit height was conducted on the dead side for a left circuit; however, this resulted in the aircraft tracking in the opposite direction to circuit traffic at the same height.

"The operator of the 172 has advised the ATSB that during their internal investigation, it was apparent that there was some confusion as to what direction circuits were actually being conducted prior to the arrival at Wellcamp."

The ATSB said the incident was a reminder for all pilots about the important of understand the procedures of an unfamiliar aerodrome prior to arriving at it.

"As illustrated by this incident, not all non-controlled aerodromes follow the same procedures," the report said.

"Being aware of local traffic procedures helps pilots to anticipate the likely position of other aircraft.

"Additionally, this incident reinforces the need for pilots to maintain situational awareness and a vigilant lookout at all times."

You can read the full technical report here.