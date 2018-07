Paramedics received reports of a snake bite at a Maroochydore primary school this morning.

A MALE child has been transported to Sunshine Coast University hospital after a possible snake bite this morning.

Paramedics were called to Stella Maris Catholic Primary School in Maroochydore at approximately 10.40am to reports of a snake bite.

A QLD Ambulance spokesman said the child had marks on his ankle and someone had seen a snake in the school grounds.

The child was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution.