Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
Crime

Reports knifemen try to hijack plane

by Frank Chung
7th Nov 2019 5:47 AM

Dutch military police are responding to an incident on a plane in Amsterdam.

Local media reported that it was a possible plane hijacking by three men armed with knives.

Schiphol Airport's official Twitter account tweeted, "The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We keep you posted."

 

 

 

 

