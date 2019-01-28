Menu
Login
Ambulance crews are en route to the scene.
Ambulance crews are en route to the scene. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

Two trapped in vehicle as crash blocks Bruce Highway

Melanie Plane
by
28th Jan 2019 4:16 PM

UPDATE 4.55PM: TWO people are trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Bloomsbury. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed emergency crews are working to free the two people, who were travelling together when the crash occurred. Both are suffering a number of injuries. 

The spokeswoman also confirmed a third person, who is out of their vehicle, is being treated for injuries. 

RACQ CQ Rescue is responding to the crash and the Bruce Highway. 

There are also reports of a minor land slide in the area, which is causing a hazard to motorists.

UPDATE 4.45PM: THE Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions due to a two vehicle crash. 

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed paramedics were treating patients at the scene however the severity of injuries are at this stage unknown. 

BREAKING 4.10PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Initial information suggest two vehicles have collided on the highway, about 5km south of the Midge Point turnoff near Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed paramedics were en route. Police and fire crews are also responding.

Reports indicate some occupants of the vehicles may be trapped.

More to come.

bloomsbury crash bruce highway bruce highway crash mackay crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Surf campaign aimed at men

    Surf campaign aimed at men

    News SLSQ have launched a new safety campaign after horror statistics show men account for 13 out of 15 beach-related drownings

    • 28th Jan 2019 5:00 PM
    Last dance at the old surf club

    Last dance at the old surf club

    News Claptomaniacs to play last surf club gig

    Australia Day fun by the Noosa River

    Australia Day fun by the Noosa River

    News Free festival draws in big crowds

    Raise the gift of sight with these cute puppies

    Raise the gift of sight with these cute puppies

    News Vision Australia are calling on families to raise a Seeing Eye Dog