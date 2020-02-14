Rescue a pet that’s your perfect match

Olympian, TV personality and animal rescue advocate Giaan Rooney is urging Australians to adopt different in 2020.

Olympian, TV personality and animal rescue advocate Giaan Rooney is urging Australians to adopt different in 2020.

THE pet you want and the pet you need could be two very different things.

On Saturday, PETstock Noosa will have many rescue animals available for adoption and experts to advise which is best for you.

The Noosa store is one of 145 joining the National Pet Adoption Day initiative.

Olympian and TV personality Giaan Rooney, who grew up raising rescues, is urging Australians to “adopt different”.

“It was love at first sight with my most recent rescue, Lester,” she says.

“Despite being one leg short, Lester was the perfect dog: obedient, easy to train, loving and grateful. He gave me so much and wanted so little in return. His passing last year still makes me tear up today.

“Our family will certainly be rescuing again when we’re ready for a new pet and I encourage all would-be owners looking for a pet to consider adoption.”

PETstock’s Jess Guilfoyle, says ‘Adopt Different’ is a call to would-be owners to think differently about adopting a pet.

What: PETstock Noosa National Pet Adoption Day

When: Saturday February 15, 2020

Time: 10am – 2pm

Where: PETstock Noosa, Noosa Homemaker Centre, 18 Thomas St, Noosaville