Emergency services personnel attend an incident at Barron Gorge where a teenager reportedly fell 30 metres down a cliff. The Rescue 510 helicopter recovered the teen and flew him to hospital. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

Rescue chopper evacuates injured trail walker

by Jack Lawrie
18th Jul 2020 12:19 PM
EMERGENCY services, including the Rescue 510 helicopter have been tasked to two separate falls at Far North Queensland walking trails on Saturday morning.

The rescue chopper was tasked to a walking track off Black Mountain Rd near Mona Mona, where a man in his twenties had been injured in a two-three metre fall from scaffolding at 9.10am.

Paramedics, including a critical care paramedic assessed the man and found he'd suffered a head injury.

He was flown to Cairns Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

Shortly afterwards at 9.20am, another fall was reported at the Waddlebla walking track at Kanimbla off Lake Morris Rd.

A female patient suffered a head injury and significant facial injuries after falling from a tree.

She was transported to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition, with Queensland fire and Emergency Services assisting with transporting her from the trail to the ambulance.

Originally published as Rescue chopper evacuates injured trail walker

