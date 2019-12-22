Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
News

Rescue chopper tasked to “remote island” after open wound injury

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRITICAL care paramedic was on-board a rescue helicopter tasked to treat a man with a severe toe injury this morning.

About 8am on Sunday the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to "a remote island" about 128km east of Rockhampton.

A man in his 70s suffered a serious injury to his toe. An RACQ spokesman said the man caught his toe on an unknown object, causing a "severe open wound".

The man's toe was suspected to be broken. He was on holidays from overseas with his wife at the time.

The critical care paramedic and doctor treated the man on board.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for rational response to holiday hordes

        premium_icon Call for rational response to holiday hordes

        Council News Council candidate vocal on push to curb tourism numbers without proper study.

        Community library to put a smile on your dial

        premium_icon Community library to put a smile on your dial

        News A passion for reading has inspired a new community library housed in a boat and...

        Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        premium_icon Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        Environment This year’s bushfires around Peregian have experts concerned the threatened local...

        Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        premium_icon Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        News There’s no need to organise a babysitter for your New Year’s celebrations.