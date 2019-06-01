Menu
Login
EMERGENCY services are on the scene of truck rollover south of Toowoomba.
EMERGENCY services are on the scene of truck rollover south of Toowoomba.
News

Rescue helicopter called to rollover south of Toowoomba

1st Jun 2019 4:54 PM

UPDATE, 6.30pm: One stable patient has been transported to Warwick Hospital and another patient, also stable, has been transported via rescue helicopter to PA Hospital following the rollover QAS media has reported.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a truck rollover south of Toowoomba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were alerted to the accident on Warwick Allora Rd at 4.20pm.

She said the team were treating two patients on scene.

"One has been able to self-extricate from the vehicle, while the other is still inside," she said.

"A rescue helicopter has been tasked."

The truck was described as a single trailer vehicle carrying hay. 

accident rescue helicopter rollover truck
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Junior interest grows for local basketball club

    Junior interest grows for local basketball club

    News Youth number at Noosa Basketball Association are up with more opportunities than ever so eager play to follow their sporting dreams

    The world comes to Noosa gardens

    The world comes to Noosa gardens

    News Overseas visitors enjoy our botanic gardens

    USC graduate finds her dream career

    USC graduate finds her dream career

    News Brain mechanics a passion for Jessica

    Gatsby-inspired night of fun for Katie Rose hospice

    Gatsby-inspired night of fun for Katie Rose hospice

    News Decadent night of jazz, food and cocktails