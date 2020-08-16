One critical after cyclists hit by car

The rescue helicopter has been called to a car and cyclist crash at Wamuran.

A woman is in a critical condition after she and another cyclist were hit by a car while riding west of the Coast on Sunday morning.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit and a rescue helicopter, were called to the crash between a car and two cycliists on Harrison Rd and Boden Rd at Wamuran just after 10am.

The woman is being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital while the man is being taken by road to the same hospital.

No delays have been reported in the area.