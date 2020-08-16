Menu
The rescue helicopter has been called to a car and cyclist crash at Wamuran.
Breaking

One critical after cyclists hit by car

Ashley Carter
16th Aug 2020 10:50 AM | Updated: 1:19 PM
A woman is in a critical condition after she and another cyclist were hit by a car while riding west of the Coast on Sunday morning.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit and a rescue helicopter, were called to the crash between a car and two cycliists on Harrison Rd and Boden Rd at Wamuran just after 10am.

Woman dies after horror head-on crash on major highway

The woman is being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital while the man is being taken by road to the same hospital.

No delays have been reported in the area.

