A woman has been injured during a bodyboarding incident. Photo: File
News

Rescue helicopter airlifts tourist dumped by wave at beach

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 1:14 PM
UPDATE 1.15PM: 

A WOMAN involved in a bodyboarding incident this morning has been airlifted to hospital. 

It's believed the tourist, aged in her fifties, had been dumped by a wave, while attempting bodyboarding for the first time. 

She was treated for suspected spinal injuries and taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition. 

EARLIER:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to a Sunshine Coast beach to treat a woman involved in a bodyboarding incident this morning.

Paramedics and critical care paramedics are currently on the scene at Mooloolaba Esplanade after the accident occurred just after 10.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the female has suffered a potential spinal injury.

More to come.

bodyboarding mooloolaba esplanade qas. queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

