Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Rescue helicopter tasked to rollover

Natalie Wynne
24th Dec 2020 2:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE:

A person is set to be airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Noosa Heads.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four people were in a stable condition with minor injuries.

"Those four have been taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"A fifth patient was entrapped in the vehicle, this person is in a critical condition with significant head and arm injuries."

The RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter is set to transport the patient after landing at the nearby AFL grounds.

 

EARLIER:

The Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a single-vehicle rollover at Noosa Heads.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on Noosa Springs Drive at 1:35pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing five people at the scene.

"Paramedics are treating four people with minor injuries and one more patient with serious injuries."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa enjoying Christmas surge in sales and bookings

        Premium Content Noosa enjoying Christmas surge in sales and bookings

        News For one retailer a bumper trade is in stark contrast to last year’s bushfire-impacted Christmas sales.

        Christmas forecast: Heat relief with ‘fraction’ of rain

        Premium Content Christmas forecast: Heat relief with ‘fraction’ of rain

        Weather Christmas celebrations won’t be ruined by wet weather

        Buzz Off: Mozzie sprays begin as numbers swarm after rain

        Premium Content Buzz Off: Mozzie sprays begin as numbers swarm after rain

        Environment Sunshine Coast Council begins mosquito control after diseases rise across the...

        Fast growing men’s group to encourage vulnerability

        Premium Content Fast growing men’s group to encourage vulnerability

        Lifestyle A Coast men’s group dedicated to tearing down emotional barriers has grown to 170...