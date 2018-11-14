Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to the crash on Collinsville-Elphinstone Road in the Isaac region.
News

Motorcyclist in serious condition after Isaac crash

Luke Mortimer
by
13th Nov 2018 1:57 PM | Updated: 4:23 PM

UPDATE: A MOTORCYCLIST injured in a crash in the Isaac region has been admitted to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition.

The 47-year-old man, who crashed on Collinsville-Elphinstone Road, Glenden about 11.55am, has suffered injuries to his head and shoulder.

RACQ CQ Rescue transported the man to hospital by helicopter.

A spokeswoman for the hospital provided an update on the man's condition about 4.15pm.

 

INITIAL, 1.57pm: A MIDDLE-AGED man has been injured in a traffic crash which occurred in the Isaac region south-west of Mackay.

The man aged in his 40s was being treated for the head and shoulder injuries as of 1.45pm, confirmed a spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service.

The crash, which happened on Collinsville-Elphinstone Road about 11.55am, did not involve any other vehicles.

RACQ CQ Rescue have been tending to the rider, who was in a stable condition as of 1.45pm.

The rescue helicopter was expected to take to the air soon with the patient onboard, said the ambulance spokeswoman.

It's expected the rider will be transferred to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment.

Glenden is about 160 kilometres south-west of Mackay by road.

