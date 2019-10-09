RESCUED: 'F--king hell... if I hadn't jumped on Twitter'

Carol Duncan said the RFS and Twitter helped save the lives of her dad and his wife during the devastating Busbys Flat Rd bushfire.

A WOMAN has thanked Twitter and the Rural Fire Service for saving the lives of her father and his wife, during the height of the devastating Busbys Flat Rd bushfire.

Carol Duncan has set up a GoFundMe page for her dad, John Duncan, after he lost everything on Tuesday afternoon.

"At 3pm, my Dad called me, quite distressed because they'd been told they could no longer evacuate," she wrote on the page.

"He said they would shelter in his large shed. I asked him to go over the road to the school but he said the school wasn't open and 'the shed is steel, it won't burn'.

"I did years of bushfire media training with the NSW RFS and know only too well that heat will set fire to anything IN the shed.

"At 4pm, they (the RFS) issued another emergency advice for the Busby's Flat fire so I tweeted the NSW RFS and asked for sheltering advice and they said the firefighters were at the school, along with some residents.

"The NSW RFS people messaged me, asking where my Dad lived, and sent a truck over to get my dad and his partner out of the shed and across to the school.

"When I spoke with Dad after they'd taken him to the school, he told me they'd 'lost everything but the shed'. But I now know that the shed was also incinerated ...

"So, the RFS people who went and got my Dad and his partner OUT OF THE SHED thanks to Twitter ... saved my Dad's life."

In an exchange with RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers, Ms Duncan wrote: "You saved them. I just hope he survives the shock of it all. I'm so grateful. F--king hell, Rob. If I hadn't jumped on Twitter, they'd have been in the shed".

To donate to Mr Duncan, visit the GoFundMe page.

More than $8000 has already been donated to the $10,000 target.