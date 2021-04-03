Rescuers use power cord to save man after CBD hole fall
EMERGENCY crews used an electrical cord to pull a young man out of a four-metre deep hole in Darwin's CBD overnight.
NT Police were first called to the ordeal at 1.30am Saturday along Wood Street.
At the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who had fallen into the pit.
Crews then performed a "vertical rescue" using an electrical cord.
The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for a check up.
Originally published as Rescuers use power cord to save man after Darwin CBD hole fall