Rescuing 'a food mountain' earns Queensland Day Award

QUEENSLAND Day Award recipient Michele Lipner says her role as a volunteer is simply being a catalyst for helping the less fortunate and raising awareness of food waste.

The Peregian Springs resident has helped to keep more than 70,000kg of edible food out of landfill since establishing REAP, later named OzHarvest, on the Sunshine Coast in 2014.

The organisation works with businesses to collect consumable food otherwise destined for landfill and redirects it to charities, schools and community centres.

"I'd heard about Oz Harvest in Canberra,” Michele said.

"We moved up here in 2010, I joined a local Lions club. I was really interested in what way I could give back to the community.

"I started with the Noosa Coolum area with three volunteers, now I have 28.

"We started collecting 400 kilos in the first month and now we collect 4000 (kg) per month.

"We've collected over 70,000kgs all together, which is the equivalent of 210,00 meals - it would be a very big mountain. It's an amazing thing that we do.”

Michele said her team of volunteers makes a huge difference in the lives of people in need.

"This program is volunteer-run, it's amazing what a difference a group of volunteers can make,” she said.

"It takes so little to make such a big difference.

"I performed the trigger to make this happen, this program cannot survive and it's not sustainable without its volunteers and the supporters.”

Michele said a memorable experience was learning her food contributions to the Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre helped get the attention of Orange Sky Laundry, prompting Unity Water to provide a mobile shower, followed by a hair cutting and washing service for the homeless.

"Food is not the end result, food is the enabler. It helps the disenfranchised, marginalised and creates the community to help people come together,” Michele said.

The 2017 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards is an initiative of Glen Elmes, MP for Noosa and is proudly sponsored by Noosa News, Tewantin Community, Bendigo Bank and Noosa One Stop Print and Sign Centre.