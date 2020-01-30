Residents scale burning building

A man climbs outside to escape a fire in a high-rise building in Los Angeles. Picture: Twitter/@HereIsShir

Residents of a high-rise apartment block in the US were forced to contemplate leaping from a 25-storey building as it became engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning, local time.

Officials said the blaze broke out shortly after 8:30am on the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza on West Wilshire Boulevard with an undetermined number of people trapped inside.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of multiple people jumping out of balconies and windows, according to authorities.

"Persons … have reportedly jumped from that or nearby floors," Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Fire on Wilshire & Barrinton outside our office #Brentwood pic.twitter.com/kI4nVUxYHr — shir (@HereIsShir) January 29, 2020

However, authorities later clarified that two people contemplated jumping, but were rescued by fire officials. As flames raged inside the building, a resident was seen climbing out of a window to escape and scaling the structure. He was reportedly rescued by fire fighters who used a ladder to help him down, according to Los Angeles Times. Several people reportedly jumped onto airbags that were deployed under the building.

#LIVE: Crews are battling a massive fire at a 25-story residential high-rise building in the Sawtelle district of West Los Angeles. https://t.co/80RgF4Wjyk — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 29, 2020

TV footage of the fire captured residents in bathrobes on the roof of the building waiting to be saved by a fire helicopter as thick, black smoke poured from at least one balcony and several windows.

The fire was brought under control by about 10am. Eight people, including a three-month-old baby, were injured during the incident and are being treated for unspecified injuries.

