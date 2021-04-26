Residents have a crack at balancing council budget

Noosa locals want more cash spent on roads and bridges.

Noosa locals want more cash spent on roads and bridges.

Noosa residents have had a go at balancing their council's budget with many keen to see more dollars flowing into environmental management, roads and bridges rather than community services.

Responding residents have opted for a 6 per cent increase in environmental management and sustainability initiative outlays or $245,000 above the existing budget.

Councillors were briefed on Friday about community priorities with direct feedback showing residents were prepared to spend $221,000 than the current budget on roads and bridge maintenance.

Vaccine roll out to help save Coast's koalas

Fear of missing out drives Coast's property prices up

Waste management was the other big ticket item with 67 public submissions through a budget online participation tool racking up a proposed $105,000 spending increase.

Noosa Council corporate services director Michael Shave's briefing said there was a razor gang mentality for spending on community facilities and services.

Public submissions called for a $163,000 reduction to the current spend.

Noosa locals want more of their rates money spent on environmental management.

"The balance the budget online participation tool was deployed on the Your Say Noosa web page in an attempt to engage and educate the community regarding council's budget and allow a resident and or ratepayer to sit in a councillor's shoes regarding setting spending priorities," Mr Shave said.

The council received 547 web page page views, the average time on the web page was 7 minutes 24 seconds and 67 submissions were made.

"Minor costs have been incurred to date to undertake the budget engagement process and have been absorbed in the current operating budget," he said.

Mr Shave said to boost the budget locals had to either increase revenues or reduce spending in other areas.

He said the submitters budget input, if adopted, would result in:

 General rates increasing by $550,000 (1.12 per cent increase);

 The environment levy rising by $219,000 or $7.30 per property (12.8 per cent increase);

 The heritage levy increasing by $7000 or $0.23 per property (4.6 per cent increase);

 The sustainable transport levy up $42,000 or $1.40 per property (6 per cent increase)

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the feedback showed the council's funding levels in many areas were "about right".

"There were very strong indications that more needs to be spent on environmental management, in particular natural areas, trails and fire management," Cr Wilkie said.

"There's also support for an increases in all levies to be increased back towards pre-COVID levels.

"Although overall submissions were relatively few and some would say that this is not a representative sample of our community, they have been heard and we will respond."