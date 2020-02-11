Residents no longer in ‘flap’ over bats

Kin Kin’s “bat invasion” has suddenly flown its roost according to Noosa Council’s resident flying-fox adviser.

Council environmental services manager Craig Doolan has reported to councillors in early December large numbers of flying-foxes descended on the centre of Kin Kin, impacting on residents.

“They were initially in the area south of Main St between Palmer and Bowman street, before expanding into the area north of Main St on council-managed land adjacent to Overton Way,” Mr Doolan said.

“Reports of the numbers present were variable and their location and number appeared to change over time.

“Council engaged an experienced ecologist to visit the site on 29 January to undertake a count, and recorded 6100 grey-headed flying-foxes and 730 black flying-foxes.”

However this roost, which had settled in at Main Rd along Overton Way and around Leggett’s Loop were nowhere to be seen on further inspection on February 4.

This disappearing act illustrates the challenge the council is facing with its flying fox management program which in recent years has been centred around closer to home near homes adjacent to Wallace Park.

Mr Doolan has recommended to this round of council meetings to extend the flying-fox subsidies to areas affected by these native bats.

This means residents living within 100m of flying fox colonies where the roost is at least partly on council-managed land such as Wallace Park.

As well the flying-foxes must have been at a location in significant numbers for at least six weeks.

Mr Doolan said while flying-foxes fill an important ecological role of forest pollination and seed dispersal, increased urbanisation has encroached upon their habitat and increased human-wildlife conflict.

“Although flying-foxes appear plentiful nationally, populations are on the decline and some species are protected under both state and commonwealth environmental legislation,” he said.

“It is not possible to control the movement of flying-foxes across the Noosa landscape and they can feed and roost anywhere and anytime throughout the shire.

“It is unknown how long camps will remain in a particular location, they can last a few days or can stay for many years.”

Frustrated residents near the Wallace Park launched a protests rally years back because of noise, smell, property damage from droppings and potential infection.

Mr Doolan said Queensland Health advised there are only three known cases of infection from Australian Bat Lyssavirus since records began and ABLV can only be transmitted to humans from saliva of an infected bat penetrating the skin or contacting a mucous membrane

“ In 2015 Council engaged Ecosure to develop the Wallace Park flying-fox roost management options report,” Mr Doolan said.

This led to the an increased buffer zone, through clearance of vegetation and installation of sprinklers along the western and southwestern edge of the site.

“Implementation of a subsidy scheme that provided for nearby residents to access cleaning products and services, car/boat/clothesline covers and air fresheners,” he said.

“While there are still flying-foxes at Wallace Park, the initiatives have gone some way to alleviating the impacts on neighbouring residents.

“Responsibility of management of flying-fox roosts lies with the landholder and is directed by state legislation.”

Council’s sprinkler system is designed to “nudge” flying-foxes further away from residential boundaries.

Mr Doolan said tens of thousands of flying-foxes in some locations can have little to no impact, while just a few hundred can have significant impact in other locations.

Council spent $10,700 spent on the subsidy scheme for residents of Wallace Park in the 2018/19 financial year when it was dealing with a significant long-term influx of tens of thousands of black and grey-headed flying

He said in 2019/20 just $947 has been spent, as a result of low numbers.

Mr Doolan’s proposal is for a base budget of about $5000 be maintained within the environment services team to maintain existing flying-fox subsidised services.