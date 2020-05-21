Menu
STAY SAFE: Lake Macdonald spilling excess water due to recent heavy rains.
Residents on alert as heavy rains cause dam spill

Matt Collins
21st May 2020 4:00 PM
SEQ Water has advised residents to take care as Lake Macdonald Dam has reached capacity and has begun spilling water.

Due to recent heavy rains, Lake Macdonald Dam is now spilling excess water.

A SEQ Water spokeswoman has advised residents to take care and use caution in the wet.

“If you’re downstream of the dam, stay away from potential hazards such as fast flowing or deep water near waterways and flood plains,” they said.

“These hazards could threaten the safety of you and your property.”

