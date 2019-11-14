Residents safe to return home

MORE than 24-hours after they were forced to evacuate their homes, Noosa North Shore residents are now being told it is safe to return to their properties.

Queensland Fire and Emergency have downgraded the bushfire warning level to advice.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said it was “great news” and thanked residents for their co-operation.

“We can finally allow residents from Noosa North Shore to return home,” he said.

“I sincerely want to thank the community and residents from north shore for their patience through this operation.”

Crews will continue to monitor the area where the fire is burning within containment lines.

All roads are now open but motorists are being warned there is likely to be a large volume of traffic heading toward Noosa North Shore.

Police Inspector John Lewis said investigations will continue into the cause of this blaze.

“We will try and identify any evidence that may or may not support the range of theories that are floating around in terms of how they started,” he said.

Mr Wellington is reminding all Noosa Shire residents to remain on alert with dangerous fire conditions expected, particularly into the weekend.

“We’re not entirely out of the woods yet,” he said.

“What we’ve now realised is that fires can happen anywhere at anytime and impact upon anyone across the shire.”

“The real message is that everyone needs to have an evacuation plan no matter where they live.”

The local diaster management centre will remain in operation over the coming days with crews to continue patrols over burnt areas in Cooroibah and Noosa North Shore.