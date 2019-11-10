Residents to remain evacuated for ‘sometime yet’

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend.

WHILE the region remains in a fire state of emergency, the hard work of fire crews is paying off with the Cooroibah fire “well contained” early this Sunday morning.

Authorities are still concerned of a wind changed expected this afternoon.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said evacuated residents were still not allowed to return home.

“Residents of Cooroibah, some of Ringtail Creek also Noosa Banks and Noosa North Shore remain in an evacuated state,” Mr Wellington said.

“Those residents will have to remain away from home for sometime yet.”

“There’s a possibility of a wind change later today and that’s been factored into considerations about when residents might be allowed to return to their homes.”

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington addressing media on Saturday. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Mr Wellington said the fire is now contained to the eastern side of McKinnon Dr but they were waiting on aerial reconnaissance as to where the fire was burning.

Currently Noosa Leisure Centre is the only evacuation centre open in the region.

All residents are being warned to remain vigilant as dangerous fire conditions continue today with a reminder of a full fire ban.