Residents want speed limit cut on busy Coast road

Regular users of the intersection at Grays Rd and Eumundi Noosa Rd say it can be a dangerous junction to negotiate.

The sound of brakes screeching along the busy road in front of Sarah Hansen’s workplace make her cringe and wonder if it will be another serious crash.

Ms Hansen, who works at Doonan Valley Garden Centre on Eumundi Noosa Rd, is resigned to the grim prediction there will soon be a fatal collision.

She is one of almost 500 supporters of an online petition soon to go to state parliament demanding a speed reduction from 80km/h to 60km/h along with other road upgrades at the Grays Rd intersection.

“It’s a fatality waiting to happen, there was an accident here just a few weeks ago which was someone coming out of Beddington Rd,” she said.

“Every day I sit here and there’s trucks slamming their brakes on, cars slamming their brakes on.

“I sit here and cringe waiting for the massive collision.”

The petition is part of a community push led by the Noosa Pengari Steiner School whose families and staff must run the Grays Rd gauntlet every school day.

“I’m a strong supporter of it (the petition),” Ms Hansen said.

“We have been in touch with the DMR (Department of Main Roads) independently of this probably a year ago.

“We’ve been here for 15 years and seen how the traffic’s increased along this road in that time.”

She said danger points included were Beddington Rd as well as trucks coming in and out of The Yard.

“You’ve got people coming in and out of Fruits of Noosa, you’ve got the school coming in and out of Grays Rd.

“They reduced the speed limit down at the servo to the roundabout, but the area from Grays Rd through to Beddington and Duke Rd, which is even busier than the servo, is still 80.

“You’ve got people who are coming through who are in a hurry, then you’ve got a turning lane for people coming in the opposite direction which often gets used as an overtaking lane,” she said.

Ms Hansen said the people who were in charge of allocating road funding needed to sit by the roadside for a day to see how dangerous the stretch was.

Noosa Pengari business manager Cathy Hunt started the petition after years of watching the school population at risk.

The Noosa Eumundi Rd running right through Doonan is considered too dangerous for an 80km/h speed limit by locals.

“We obviously consider a roundabout (at Grays Rd) is the best option but it’s obviously not considered due to the expense that would entail, it was pretty much decided it was out of the question,” she said.

“We get parents who are trying to turn right (into Eumundi Noosa Rd) but we also get parents who need to turn right but actually turn left and then they do a U-turn on Beddington Rd which is just as dangerous.

“For the safety of our students, our parents, our staff and all the local residents and shops we just feel this is the best course of action to get something done.

“We still think the likelihood of an accident is high, but all we can do is at least get the speed limit down.”

She said if the petition did not spark any action in parliament it will be reopened for more signatures and presented at the next sitting.

The closing date for the petition is Sunday.

For more information on the petition visit: https://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-assembly/petitions/petition-details?id=3398