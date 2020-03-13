Menu
'Of course we asked questions' Future Noosa candidate David Fletcher is positive about the campaign following the resignation of campaign member.
News

Resignation has ‘strengthened’ campaign: Future Noosa

Matt Collins
13th Mar 2020 4:17 PM
FUTURE Noosa candidate David Fletcher has spoken for the first time following the resignation of his campaign member Leigh McCready.

Mr Fletcher and his fellow Future Noosa counterparts asked Ms McCready to step down from the campaign after new information came to light regarding her involvement and undisclosed shareholdings in Head Constructions, trading as Altum Constructions.

A company Ms McCready's husband is the co-founder of.

While the resignation happened less than three weeks before election day, the aspiring Noosa councillor believed it was a positive for the campaign.

"I believe it has strengthened our support base because we acted on new information decisively and immediately as per our platform of honesty and openness," Mr Fletcher said.

Given their campaign member's marriage to a property developer, the Future Noosa candidates sought clarification of her involvement right from the start.

"Of course we asked questions and were told that Leigh was classified as a 'prohibited donor' by ECQ because of her marriage to a developer," Mr Fletcher said.

"Leigh has always maintained that she is not 'legally' classified as a developer."

Mr Fletcher said he never felt uncomfortable with Ms McCready's involvement in the campaign.

"No, I wasn't concerned because we were reassured on a number of occasions that she was not a 'developer' by definition," he said.

Mr Fletcher confirmed Ms McCready would have no further involvement in the campaign moving forward.

