Resignation puts school transport issues on hold

THE Member for Noosa has labelled the resignation of Queensland Transport Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe as a "sigh of relief", claiming Mr Hinchcliffe did nothing to tackle transport issues for students attending Noosa District State High School.

MP Glen Elmes said the Bus Transport Assistance Scheme had failed families, as the relocation of students to a different campus due to overcrowding had resulted in extra transport expenses.

"Noosa District High School were forced to relocate both grade 7 and 8 to the Pomona campus," Mr Elmes said.

"This made families who would have attended the Cooroy campus ineligible for the BTAS as Pomona is further away.

"The Transport Department informs these families that to qualify for BTAS, their closest high school is Sunshine Beach, however the Education Department is telling them that they are not in the catchment and are therefore not able to enrol.

"The students now face a lengthy return trip, at their own cost of up to $400 per annum for each child."

Mr Elmes said Mr Hinchcliffe acknowledged the issue and said it was fixable.

"Despite Minister Hinchliffe's verbal acknowledgement that the plight for these families was real, and his verbal assurance that a remedy was possible, Noosa families have been left out in the cold in an unaffordable void," he said.

Mr Elmes said he would demand repayments once the next Transport Minister was instated.

"As soon as the new Minister for Transport is announced I will be calling upon him or her as a matter of urgency to clean up this mess, (and) I will be asking that the decision be backdated and the families be reimbursed."

Greens candidate Joe Shlegeris agreed it was a problem, but said Mr Elmes could have done more to fix the issue.

"I support fully the call to overturn this illogical decision," Mr Shlegeris said.

"The decision to place Noosa families in this terrible position was taken by Scott Emerson as Transport Minister in the Newman LNP Government.

"Our current local member was an inner circle Cabinet Minister in that LNP government.

"He either didn't try to get this bad decision changed or he couldn't because he had no influence.

"He could use (his) vote to deliver real, practical benefits for Noosa."