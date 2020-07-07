Menu
Brett Ratten, senior coach of the Saints prepares for two weeks in Noosa lockdown. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)
News

Resort reopens early as AFL team enjoys Coast lockdown

Matt Collins
7th Jul 2020 8:30 AM
If a Victorian sporting team had to quarantine somewhere for two weeks, they’d be pretty happy if that somewhere was Noosa.

The St Kilda Saints arrived in Noosa on Sunday and immediately went into lockdown.

But it’s not all bad, considering their lockdown will consist of exclusive use of one of Noosa’s premier resorts.

RACV Noosa Resort, where the St Kilda Saints will have exclusive use of while in the region.
AFL’s state manager for marketing and communications, Clare Dale, confirmed Noosa’s RACV Resort reopened early to accommodate the Victorian-based team.

“The resort is completing renovations to their administration and function areas and was due to reopen in the coming weeks,” she said.

“The accommodation within the resort is not impacted by the renovation, hence it presented an opportunity for the RACV Resort to host an AFL Team.

“The St Kilda Football Club has exclusive use of the resort while they are in quarantine for the next two week period.”

There will be no fun in the sun for the Saints as they will not leave the resort, except for training and games.

“AFL Teams have an exemption to leave the resort for training and the playing of matches (only),” Ms Dale said.

“They are bound by strict protocols both in the resort setting and while training and playing matches.”

Sadly for AFL fans, the Carlton Blues were also booked in for a Noosa jaunt, but due to COVID regulations, were denied at the last minute.

“Unfortunately, the RACV Resort couldn’t facilitate having both clubs due to their renovations and the strict social distancing requirements for dining and meeting room spaces,” Ms Dale said.

