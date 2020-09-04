Restaurant developer fights for longer dining hours

A review of noise levels is under way to help determine if popular eatery Fish can trade later.

Whoever said Noosa was tucked up in bed by 9pm apparently hadn’t sampled the food at Fish restaurant, where developers are fighting for midnight trading.

Fish is proving popular with the locals at Parkridge Noosa and developer Rob McCready is feeling positive his team can overcome Noosa Council’s concerns over late night noise.

The council previously refused a proposed extension of a 10pm close to midnight.

It was unconvinced that nearby Parkridge residents would not be disturbed by later dining.

Mr McCready’s company Altum Constructions has appealed that decision in the Planning and Environment Court.

A new report from council planning staff has recommended Noosa councillors vote next week to defend the challenge.

However, it also noted the two parties were planning on finding a possible solution.

According to council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle, Mr McCready’s acoustic consultant and the council’s noise expert were reviewing the matter to determine if the outdoor dining area could operate until midnight without adversely impacting on residents’ amenity.

Looking to have a later trading option at Noosa's Fish eatery.

Mr McCready said their collaboration included live testing to determine what the existing outdoor trading sounded like on Friday and Saturday nights.

“We can substantiate if it would be compliant with the code,” Mr McCready said.

“We’ve been in pretty protracted discussions, but it does appear as if council are willing to negotiate a reasonable outcome which we’re very happy with.

“All the residents there love the place and at the end of the day the operator doesn’t want to annoy people and have noise complaints.”

Mr McCready said the residents at Parkridge were Fish’s best customers.

His believed testing would demonstrate the eatery would be able to remain open but would have to cater for fewer people outside after 10pm.

“There might be other things we have to implement, but the important thing is we’re working with council,” he said.

“If the tests prove that we shouldn’t be trading after 10pm then we just won’t.

“For restaurants right now it’s incredibly hard to trade profitably and he needs every assistance he can get.”

Mr McCready said the restaurant was looking for flexibility to open later as required on busier nights.

Parkridge’s body corporate and an onsite manager both handle noise complaints.

“We also have liquor licensing which is the body that governs noise complaints for licensed establishments,” he said.

Councillors will consider the appeal recommendation at the September rounds of meetings.