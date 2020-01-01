Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Devastated owners have arrived to find their restaurant almost destroyed after an explosive fire overnight that police believe may be the result of arson.
Devastated owners have arrived to find their restaurant almost destroyed after an explosive fire overnight that police believe may be the result of arson.
Crime

Restaurant explodes into flames in suspected arson

by Isabella Magee
1st Jan 2020 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE restaurant has sustained significant damage after it exploded into flames in a suspected arson attack overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived about 3.30am to find the restaurant Andana and Co on Riding Road, Balmoral, well alight.

Fire investigators inside the gutted restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew
Fire investigators inside the gutted restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

 

One of the owners of Andana and Co arrives to inspect the damage. Picture: Annette Dew
One of the owners of Andana and Co arrives to inspect the damage. Picture: Annette Dew

 

It has sustained significant damage in the fire.

A crime scene has been established and authorities are investigating.

The restaurant was closed over Christmas and planned to reopen on Friday, according to a Facebook post.

 

Authorities suspect the fire was caused by arson. Picture: Annette Dew
Authorities suspect the fire was caused by arson. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Evidence is collected from the fire scene. Picture: Annette Dew
Evidence is collected from the fire scene. Picture: Annette Dew

 

An explosion was heard before flames engulfed the restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew
An explosion was heard before flames engulfed the restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Anyone with any information which may be able assist police is urged to come forward.

arson crime fire police restaurant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 Noosa businesses you can buy today, for under $100,000

        premium_icon 10 Noosa businesses you can buy today, for under $100,000

        News Is it time you got rid of your annoying boss and start a business of your own? Here are 10 you can pick up for less than $100,000.

        Toddler pulled from pool in near drowning

        premium_icon Toddler pulled from pool in near drowning

        Breaking Paramedics rushed to a Coolum apartment building this morning.

        Police respond following Noosa’s NYE celebrations

        premium_icon Police respond following Noosa’s NYE celebrations

        News ‘The approach from police is that we would get in early and remove people who were...

        Councillor pioneers meeting call-ins

        Councillor pioneers meeting call-ins

        News Noosa councillor’s overseas call-in to meeting from overseas a first.