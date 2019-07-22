Restaurant worker arrested over million-dollar steal

Bistro C restaurant, Noosa Heads.The restaurant over looks Noosa's Main Beach.

A 41-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested and accused of stealing $1 million from a popular Hastings Street restaurant.

Noosa Heads Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives arrested former Bistro C employee Jodie Nuske of Noosaville on Friday.

The arrest followed a two-year investigation after a complaint was received by the business owner in 2017.

Police allege Mr Nuske, who was in control of the company accounts, stole sums of money between 2013 and 2017.

It is believed the accused worked at the restaurant for 18 years.

Ms Nuske will appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on August 6.