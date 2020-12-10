Queenslanders, dancing is back.

The State's Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, announced this morning that, from Monday, the state can dance inside, with up to one person per 2sq m allowed on the dance floor.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Her announcement comes as three new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Queensland overnight. All were detected in hotel quarantine. There has been no community transmission now for 86 days.

The easing of restrictions is not only for nightclubs, but seniors will also be allowed back into leagues clubs.

Dr Young, however, reminded Queenslanders of the ongoing risk in hotel quarantine.

She urged everyone to get tested if they have any symptoms and to stay home until they received the result.

Dr Young said authorities had to remove the ability to provide fresh air breaks in hotel quarantine because of the escalating risk.

Originally published as Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back