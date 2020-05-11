Restrictions softening but clubs no clearer on sport return

A SENSE of normality is starting to return and chatter about a start date for sport on the Granite Belt is happening.

With the Queensland Government announcing an easing of COVID-19 restrictions on May 15 and again on June 12, there's hope that sport could be back soon.

Despite that, sporting clubs and organisations say they still remain somewhat in the dark.

The Southern Downs Regional Council run Stanthorpe Fitness Centre will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

A council spokesperson said they're yet to get advice on when classes and competitions can return to the centre.

Similarly, rugby league and football have no clear path forward.

The restriction softening on May 15 accounts for gatherings of up to 10 people.

Potentially, some form of training could resume.

But coaches and committees are awaiting the official go ahead before jumping back into action.

"I guess we'd like advice from Football Queensland first on what we can and can't do," Ballandean Football Club coach Neil Newman said.

Ballandean coach Neil Newman.

Mr Newman wants to ensure club representatives are protected before returning to the pitch.

"As a club we want to know what things will be put in place if infections do happen," Mr Newman said.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in it all. Can we modify training sessions? Can the A-grade train at one end of a field and ladies at the other end.

"We're waiting on some sort of guidelines from Football Queensland.

"We're trying to do the right thing by the community and waiting on proper confirmation.

"But I know everyone is keen to play and keen to start," he said.

Stanthorpe Rugby League president Lindsay Adams has the same concerns about a resumption of training.

"Does it mean we have groups of 10 people and train 10-20 metres a part?" Mr Adams said.

"From what we know from Warwick and District, juniors should be allowed to return to training on June 1.

"I assume whatever applies to the juniors will apply to the seniors.

"Fingers crossed we'll know more in the next week or two and we start training somehow," he said.