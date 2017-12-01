Result next week in slow vote count

EVERYONE is calling it - except the candidates.

Noosa independent MP-elect Sandy Bolton is more than 700 votes ahead of the sitting MP, the LNP's Glen Elmes, in the primary count.

But a final result may not be known until late next week, as counting continues at a seemingly glacial pace.

As at Thursday, Ms Bolton's primary vote count was 8962 to Mr Elmes' 8220, a gap of more than 740 votes.

But according to the Electoral Commission of Queensland, more than 800 received postal votes have only just started being counted, while a further 1000 are expected.

Postal votes will tend to favour Mr Elmes, however he would need to gain that 740 votes with Ms Bolton gathering none at all for his chances to improve.

Then the near-10,000 primary votes given to the other five Noosa candidates will need to be scrutinised for their second and third preference allocations.

ECQ returning officer Colin Brown on Wednesday said the postal votes would be dealt with before his staff began to count second and third preferences.

"It will depend but we will likely start (preference counting) [next] Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday,” Mr Brown said.

"We have about 800 postals at present and about 300 absentees - each one has to be checked to make sure they are on the electoral roll.”

Mr Brown said 38 satchels of Noosa seat votes from other booths had also arrived, although their volume was not large.

"But there are still 1000 more postals out there,” he said.

Mr Brown said counting was delayed due to the set-up of "notional” vote tallying, which initially placed votes in a two-party-preferred system with the major parties and did not cater for independents and third parties.

Mr Elmes was not answering his phone, while Ms Bolton's team said she would not comment further at this time.