Results are in: Noosa schools with the best OPs revealed

BRIGHT FUTURES: St Andrew's 2017 graduates were the brightest in Noosa, with its Year 12 cohort receiving the best OP results in the region. Amber Macpherson

PEREGIAN Springs' St Andrew's Anglican College had the brightest Year 12 students in Noosa of 2017, according to Overall Position scores released this week.

Of its 81 OP-eligible students, 59 students, or 72.8 per cent, finished with an OP of one to 10, while 20 students finished with an OP of one to five.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority published Queensland's public and private school Year 12 results to its website on Monday.

The university acceptance scoring system ranks students' scores as an OP1 as the best possible score and an OP25 as the lowest score.

Sunshine Beach State High School had the second highest overall scores, with 64 per cent of its students receiving an OP one to 10, and 23 per cent receiving an OP one to five.

St Andrew's principal Reverend Chris Ivey said the school fosters positive relationships between students and the community to help them achieve their goals.

"It's all about promoting those opportunities for students,” Rev Ivey said.

"If we get those relationships with the students right, they'll achieve their best.”

Rev Ivey said he's pleased with all of his students' achievements, whether they chose an OP pathway or another avenue.

"Over the last 10 years we've had pretty good results with OPs, but I'm also proud of students who've chosen different paths,” he said.

"It's not just the OPs, it's about asking does this pathway give them the opportunity to achieve what they want to do?

"We've heard people say that 'it's cool to learn' at St Andrew's, learning is cool. The staff are pretty passionate. The students and staff, we're really proud.”

Good Shepherd Lutheran College in Noosaville said it has achieved its strongest results to date with 63 per cent of its OP eligible students scoring up to an OP10.

Good Shepherd principal Anthony Dyer said it is proud of all of its students' accomplishments regardless of results.

"Though we are very pleased with the performance of our Year 12 cohorts over a number of years, including our class of 2017, the outcome for each Year 12 student is more important to us as a College,” Mr Dyer said.

"We understand success as each student achieving to their potential and being well placed to move into their preferred post school pathway, whether that be tertiary studies, vocational training, the workplace or a combination.”