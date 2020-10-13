Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Employment

Retail guru on the future of Aussie jobs

13th Oct 2020 6:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Paul Zahra - The Australian Retailers Association's chief executive officer - explains the future of jobs in the retail sector and where to find work.

Mr Zahra appeared in News Corp's Jobs360 roundtable panel discussion, which highlighted how the nation faces an unemployment abyss and needs an effort by everyone to rebuild the workforce.

 

JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.
JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.

 

 

 

It starts in the economy's engine room - small business - and will require retraining, extra support for the unemployed, thinking outside the square and supporting local businesses.

 

Watch Paul Zahra in our special Jobs 360 investigation above.

 

Originally published as Retail guru on the future of Aussie jobs

More Stories

Show More
employment jobs jobs 360 paul zahra retail chief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man slapped in Facebook Marketplace rage attack

        Premium Content Man slapped in Facebook Marketplace rage attack

        Crime After finding out the items had been sold, a furious man drove to a seller’s house, attacked him and told him "you’re lucky that’s all you got", a court heard.

        ‘I was exercising’: Man with fighting sticks scares patrons

        Premium Content ‘I was exercising’: Man with fighting sticks scares patrons

        Crime Man said he was trying to improve his shoulder and wrist strength

        GALLERY: 76 photos of water polo premier league

        Premium Content GALLERY: 76 photos of water polo premier league

        Water Sports See the photos from inaugural Water Polo Queensland Premier League

        State Election 2020: Full list of Coast candidates locked in

        Premium Content State Election 2020: Full list of Coast candidates locked in

        Politics 56 Coast candidates vying for your vote have been confirmed