FASHION CRIME? Why sock and sandals retiree was in court

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
WEARING socks and sandals David Charles List appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to his drink driving charge.

The 72-year-old was pulled over by police on Gladstone Monto Rd, Calliope on August 23 at 1.30pm.

The retiree told police he had drunk four to five heavy XXXX cans and had started drinking at midday.

List returned a blood alcohol concentration of .063.

The prosecution said the man had very little traffic history and no criminal history.

List was convicted and fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

The self-represented retiree was warned once he was disqualified he was not to drive.

"I've done some silly things but I'm not going to drive," List said.

editors picks gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court name and shame
Gladstone Observer

