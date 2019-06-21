Retirees planning to safeguard their futures

The AIR panel: Noel Whittaker AM; Matthew Auger, Partner and Stockbroker Morgans Noosa; Rob McGregor, McGregor Wealth Management and Kesh Maclachlan, Chartered Accountant Otto and Partners, Noosa Heads.

THE Association of Independent Retirees Noosa Branch recently held a forum to discuss issues facing self-funded retirees.

Panellists were financial columnist Noel Whittaker AM, Matthew Auger, partner at Stockbroker Morgans Noosa; Rob McGregor, McGregor Wealth Management and Kesh Maclachlan, chartered accountant at Otto and Partners.

"No more rule changes by governments,” Mr Whittaker said.

"Self-funded retirees need to defend what they have got and make sure it doesn't get worse.”

AIR president Margaret Mourik said the recent federal election result showed that self-funded retirees are a force not to be ignored.

"A veritable tsunami of older Australians reacted to Labor's plans to come after our retirement savings,” Ms Mourik said.

"All future governments need to heed this warning.”

The forum, attended by more than 110 participants, highlighted the need for anyone with superannuation or private investments to ensure they have a balanced portfolio of assets.

The issue of low bank interest prompted Noel Whittaker to ask: "Why would you not buy shares?”

"Lack of diversification is one of the biggest mistakes retirees make,” Rob McGregor said.

Kesh Maclachlan advised the audience to look for conservative fixed interest options and avoid private loans.

The panellists said retirement savings should not be seen by governments as an easy way of revenue raising.