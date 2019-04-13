Retro Hannah has bright reboot thanks to Noosa support

STITCHED UP GOOD: Noosa's Hannah Parkes is sewing up a great future with a little help from her friends.

SEWING up the past is helping secure a bright future for Hannah Parkes, who is not letting living with a disability cramp her creative style or business flair.

The 1950s-inspired fashion accessories line Hannah Goes Retro, started with the help of her family, is moving to the next level thanks to support group Sunshine Butterflies and the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

NDIS funding has enabled Hannah to team up with Paula, from local business Sew What Paula, who is teaching her the finer points of sewing.

Hannah recently shared what this new opportunity has meant to her.

"When Hannah Goes Retro was created many years ago, you knew me as Hannah who modelled my clothing label and sold them alongside of my mum and dad at the markets.

"My brothers lugged my market set-up gear and helped to set up then pack me down again.

"I've grown a little now and, with the help of a great team of support workers, I am now learning to sew and create.

"I have some fabulous new ideas that I am working on and I look very much forward to sharing them with you, proving that even with a disability the sky has no limit to creating and working your own business.

"I would love to have you follow and support me along the way.”

Hannah's mum Joanne said: "I can't thank Sunshine Butterflies support staff and Paula her sewing teacher, enough. With lots of love and guidance from this very passionate team, Hannah has been able to achieve her goals.”

Sunshine Butterflies support staff assist Hannah each week with fabric selections, styling her garments, photographing them ready for her social media channels and website.

For information on Sun- shine Butterflies initiatives, phone 5470 2830, or go to sunshinebutterflies.com.au.